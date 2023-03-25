Moore, father of Moore’s Law, dead at 94.

At the age of 94, Gordon Moore, the author of Moore’s Law, has passed away.

Gordon Moore, the visionary engineer responsible for developing the famous ‘Moore’s Law’, passed away on March 25, 2023, at the age of 94. The world mourns the loss of a man whose contributions to the computing industry have shaped our digital age.

Born on January 3, 1929, in San Francisco, California, Moore graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in chemistry. He went on to earn a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from the California Institute of Technology.

In 1957, Moore joined Fairchild Semiconductor, a start-up founded by the ‘Traitorous Eight,’ a group of former employees from Shockley Semiconductor Laboratory. While at Fairchild, Moore quickly made a name for himself by developing new manufacturing techniques that paved the way for smaller and more reliable transistors.

In 1968, Moore co-founded Intel Corporation with Robert Noyce. It was at Intel that Moore made his most significant contribution to computing—the prediction that the number of transistors on a microchip would double roughly every 18 to 24 months. This prediction became known as ‘Moore’s Law.’

‘Moore’s Law’ has been the driving force behind the incredible advances in computing technology we have seen over the past few decades. It has enabled the development of faster and more powerful computers, which have revolutionized fields as diverse as healthcare, finance, and education. Moore’s prediction was initially greeted with skepticism, but its accuracy has been confirmed repeatedly, even decades later.

Moore was a recipient of numerous accolades throughout his career, including the National Medal of Technology and Innovation and the IEEE Medal of Honor. In 2001, he was recognized with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

Moore was more than a pioneer in the field of computing. He was a visionary who saw the potential of technology to change the world. His legacy will continue to inspire future innovators and engineers for years to come.

Source : @Rasmussen_Poll



Gordon Moore, the author of Moore’s Law, has died at the age of 94 https://t.co/cmjd9KxVMi— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 25, 2023

Gordon Moore, the author of Moore’s Law, has died at the age of 94 https://t.co/cmjd9KxVMi — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 25, 2023