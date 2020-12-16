Moorlands Totilas Death -Dead – Obituary : Moorlands Totilas has Died .

Moorlands Totilas Death -Dead – Obituary : Moorlands Totilas has Died .

Moorlands Totilas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

The FEI @FEI_Global Rest in Peace, Moorlands Totilas. Thank you for the records broken, memories made & the history your hoofbeats created. An out-and-out legend that inspired fans worldwide, Totilas will forever be remembered as one of the greats who changed the sport. Fly high, Toto.

