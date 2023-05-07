“Moped driver killed” Today : Police report fatal High Point crash resulting in death of moped driver

Police Report Fatal High Point Crash Involving Moped Driver

A moped driver was killed in a fatal crash in High Point, North Carolina, on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services were called to Westchester Drive near Parkwood Drive after reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries. The moped driver was found unconscious on the side of the road and pronounced dead at the scene. The High Point Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash, and no charges have been filed at this time.

News Source : Brayden Stamps

Source Link :Moped driver killed in fatal High Point crash, police say/