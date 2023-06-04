Morbihan activities: Top Five Things to Do in Morbihan on Sunday According to Editors

Here is our selection of outings for this Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Drawing session with the Urban sketchers in Lorient

The group of artists from Lorient offers a sequence of drawings in situ in the heart of the Chevassu park in Lorient. About twenty designers sketch all the details live. The public is welcome to come and observe the creative process of these talented artists. This outing is a must-attend for art lovers, aspiring artists, and anyone who wants to enjoy the beautiful scenery of the park.

Guided visit to the Aquarium of Saint-Malo

The Aquarium of Saint-Malo is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the region. It offers a unique opportunity to discover the marine life of the Brittany coast. The guided visit includes a tour of the different aquariums, a presentation of the different species, and a demonstration of how they are fed. The visit is suitable for all ages and is a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon with family or friends.

Hiking in the Monts d’Arrée

The Monts d’Arrée is a mountain range located in the heart of Brittany. It offers a wide range of hiking trails suitable for all levels of experience. The hiking routes are well-marked and offer stunning views of the surrounding landscape. This outing is a great way to stay active and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Tour of the Château de Josselin

The Château de Josselin is a medieval castle located in the town of Josselin. It is one of the most beautiful castles in Brittany and is open to the public for guided tours. The tour includes a visit to the castle’s different rooms, including the Great Hall, the Chapel, and the Knight’s Chamber. It is a great way to learn about the history of the castle and the region.

Visit of the Museum of Fine Arts of Rennes

The Museum of Fine Arts of Rennes is one of the most important art museums in France. It houses a collection of over 12,000 works of art, including paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts. The museum is open to the public on Sundays, and a guided tour is available for those who want to learn more about the different art movements represented in the collection.

In conclusion, there are many exciting things to do in Brittany on a Sunday. Whether you want to spend time in nature, learn about the region’s history and culture, or enjoy the arts, there is an outing for everyone. With these five options, you are sure to find an activity that suits your interests and makes for a memorable Sunday.

Things to do in Morbihan Morbihan attractions Morbihan events Morbihan sightseeing Morbihan outdoors activities

Editorial favorites from google.com:

1. “Discover the stunning Gulf of Morbihan”

2. “Explore the historic town of Vannes”

3. “Visit the Château de Josselin”

4. “Take a boat tour of the Rhuys Peninsula”

5. “Hike through the Forest of Brocéliande”

News Source : Debbie

Source Link :What to do this Sunday in Morbihan? Five editorial favorites/