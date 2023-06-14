More News on Highway 118 Motorcycle Rider David Kahlberg’s Tragic Death

David Kahlberg, Beloved Motorcycle Rider, Passes Away in Tragic Accident on Highway 118

David Kahlberg, 34, of Ventura, California, passed away on Wednesday, May 5th, while doing what he loved most – riding his motorcycle. The tragic accident occurred on Highway 118 in Simi Valley, California.

David was born on January 14th, 1987, in Oxnard, California. He graduated from Ventura High School in 2005. He was a talented musician, avid traveler, and passionate about riding his motorcycle. David was loved by many and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the motorcycle community.

According to reports, David was riding his motorcycle on Highway 118 when he collided with a truck. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

David’s passing has left a void in the hearts of many. There has been an outpouring of support and condolences from the motorcycle community, family, and friends. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help David’s family with the expenses incurred during this difficult time.

David will be remembered for his infectious smile, kind heart, and zest for life. The world has lost a bright light, but his memory will live on.

Rest in peace, David Kahlberg.

