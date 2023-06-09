More2life report shows surge in vulnerable clients, economic challenges blamed.

vulnerable clients : Report: Advisers identify more vulnerable clients amid economic challenges

A recent report from more2life reveals that advisers in the later life lending market are recognizing double the number of vulnerable clients compared to two years ago. The study suggests that economic conditions and rising living costs are causing financial challenges for more customers, even with consistent vulnerability criteria. The bi-annual report shows that 30% of advisers have identified vulnerable clients in the last year, a significant increase from 15% in 2021. The report also highlights the impact of recent economic challenges on client vulnerability, but it acknowledges advisers’ efforts to better understand the factors that create a vulnerable customer. The report further states that 31% of advisers identify clients affected by the cost-of-living crisis as the most common type of vulnerability. Despite the pandemic, the key reasons for customer vulnerability have remained consistent, with 43% seeking support for financial challenges not related to the cost-of-living crisis. The managing director of more2life, Ben Waugh, states that advisers are becoming increasingly skilled at identifying customers who need additional support to find the right options for their individual circumstances.

News Source : The Intermediary – Latest UK mortgage news

Vulnerable clients Financial advisers Economic challenges Spotting vulnerable clients Intermediary services