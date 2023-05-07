morgan barrick golden grove kennels : Introducing Morgan Barrick from Golden Grove Kennels: A Passionate Breeder

Golden Grove Kennels Breeder: Introducing Morgan Barrick

Morgan Barrick and Golden Grove Kennels: A Passion for Golden Retrievers

A Love for Dogs

Morgan Barrick, owner and breeder of Golden Grove Kennels in Pennsylvania, has always had a deep connection with animals. Growing up on a farm, she was surrounded by various animals and developed a love for dogs at a young age. After breeding Golden Retrievers as a hobby, Barrick realized that it was her true passion and started dedicating all her time and effort to Golden Grove Kennels.

High-Quality Breeding Program

Golden Grove Kennels is a small home-based breeding program that allows Barrick to give individual attention and care to each puppy. She believes that a smaller operation is beneficial to her dogs and ensures that they receive the best possible care, nutrition, and socialization.

Barrick’s breeding philosophy is centered around producing healthy, well-tempered puppies. She only breeds dogs that have passed all health tests, including OFA hip and elbow evaluations, and heart and eye clearances. This ensures that her puppies are free from genetic diseases and have the best chance of living long, healthy lives.

In addition to health, Barrick also prioritizes temperament and socialization. She works hard to ensure that her puppies are well-socialized with people and other animals from a young age. This helps them develop into confident, well-adjusted adults that make great family pets.

Commitment to Puppy Buyers

Barrick is committed to providing ongoing support to her puppy buyers. She stays in touch with all her puppy owners and is always available to answer any questions or provide guidance. She also offers a health guarantee and a lifetime commitment to her puppies, ensuring that they always have a safe and loving home.

Involvement in the Community

Golden Grove Kennels is a member of the Golden Retriever Club of America and the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue. Barrick is also involved in volunteer work and donates a portion of her puppy sales to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue.

Conclusion

Morgan Barrick of Golden Grove Kennels is a dedicated and responsible breeder who is committed to producing healthy, well-tempered Golden Retriever puppies. Her small, home-based breeding program allows her to give each puppy the individual attention and care they need to thrive. With her many years of experience and commitment to excellence, it’s no wonder that Golden Grove Kennels is a highly respected and sought-after breeder in the Golden Retriever community.