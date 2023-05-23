Morgan County Woman Julie Leigh Simpson Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Putnam County, Georgia

Julie Leigh Simpson (victim) : Two killed in separate Georgia crashes, including Julie Leigh Simpson as victim

Two separate one-vehicle crashes have resulted in the deaths of two individuals in Georgia’s Lake Country, according to local and state law enforcement authorities. The most recent accident occurred on Lower Harmony Road in Putnam County, taking the life of Julie Leigh Simpson, a Morgan County woman, and leaving her husband, Gabriel David Simpson, in critical condition. The couple lost control of their 2021 Subaru Forrester as they entered a sharp curve and overturned. The accident was discovered by a deputy from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office who was on routine patrol in the area. The crash remains under investigation. This marks the second fatal crash in Putnam County in less than two weeks. The first one occurred earlier this month and resulted in the death of a 75-year-old Milledgeville woman following a head-on collision on Pea Ridge Road.

News Source : The Union-Recorder

