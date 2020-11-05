Morgan Garrett Death -Dead :Morgan Garrett has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

“U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Twitter: “On Oct. 23rd, the @USCG suffered the loss of Morgan Garrett (CGA 2019) in an aviation mishap. We offer our condolences to LTJG Garrett’s family, friends, classmates & shipmates. Today, honored LTJG Garrett’s loved ones & shipmates by observing colors. Rest In Peace, Shipmate. ”

On Oct. 23rd, the @USCG suffered the loss of Morgan Garrett (CGA 2019) in an aviation mishap. We offer our condolences to LTJG Garrett’s family, friends, classmates & shipmates. Today, honored LTJG Garrett's loved ones & shipmates by observing colors. Rest In Peace, Shipmate. pic.twitter.com/jCli2F36mm — U.S. Coast Guard Academy (@USCGAcademy) November 4, 2020

Tributes

The painful loss of LTJG Morgan Garrett has been felt throughout the Coast Guard. Today, it was my honor to preside over her memorial service at the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida. Rest in peace LTJG Garrett. pic.twitter.com/wsWJAFLSTw — Admiral Charles Ray (@VComdtUSCG) November 4, 2020

Such a horrific lost. Unspeakable. Prayers for friends and family of LTJG Morgan Garrett. https://t.co/mRbOYifRIb — Peggy Ann West (@cokepaw) November 5, 2020