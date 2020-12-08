Morgan Wallen Death – Obituary : Is Morgan Wallen Dead – Did Morgan Wallen Die ?.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American country music singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen has died.

Who is Morgan Wallen

Morgan Cole Wallen is an American country music singer and songwriter. He is signed to Big Loud Records and has released six singles: “The Way I Talk”, “Up Down”, which features Florida Georgia Line, “Whiskey Glasses”, “Chasin’ You”, “More Than My Hometown”, and “7 Summers”. Wikipedia

Morgan Wallen Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Trey just pranked me with a news thing that said that Morgan Wallen was killed and I quit breathing 😂 — ✨Lara✨ (@LaraDooley5) December 8, 2020

Morgan Wallen is fine and alive .