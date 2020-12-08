Morgan Wallen Death – Obituary : Is Morgan Wallen Dead – Did Morgan Wallen Die ?.
Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American country music singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen has died.
Who is Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen Death Hoax
This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.
Trey just pranked me with a news thing that said that Morgan Wallen was killed and I quit breathing 😂
— ✨Lara✨ (@LaraDooley5) December 8, 2020
@MorganWallen ummm are you dead? pic.twitter.com/4xc0JeFWbO
— hailey stacy (@haileystacy19) December 8, 2020
Morgan Wallen is fine and alive .
