Morgan Wallen Pop Airplay Chart: Billboard: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Reaches Top 10 on Pop Airplay Chart for the First Time

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Tops Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart for Fifth Week and Achieves First Top 10 on Pop Airplay Tally

Morgan Wallen’s hit single “Last Night” continues to dominate the charts, holding the top spot on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the fifth consecutive week. The song garnered 33.4 million audience impressions from May 26 to June 1, according to Luminate, despite a 1% decrease in numbers. This feat is not new to Wallen, as “You Proof” held the record for ten weeks starting in October 2020.

Furthermore, “Last Night” is among the six songs that have topped the Country Airplay chart for at least five weeks in the 2020s. It joins Bailey Zimmerman’s “Rock and a Hard Place,” Dustin Lynch’s “Thinking ‘Bout You” featuring MacKenzie Porter, and Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” and “Better Together.”

Aside from its success in the Country Airplay charts, “Last Night” has also secured Wallen’s first top 10 on the Pop Airplay tally, rising to the tenth spot. His previous singles “Wasted on You” and Diplo’s “Heartless” peaked at No. 16 and No. 22 in December 2020 and August 2020, respectively.

The song’s popularity is not limited to the country music scene, as it has also topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks. Wallen’s achievement has fueled country music’s share of top ten hits on the Hot 100 to its highest level in over a decade.

Wallen’s album “One Thing at a Time” continues to perform well, with the title track holding steady at No. 9 on the Country Airplay chart with 18.9 million impressions, up by 3%.

Brian Kelley’s “See You Next Summer” Debuts at No. 29 on Country Airplay Chart

Brian Kelley, half of the duo Florida Georgia Line, has released his first solo single “See You Next Summer,” which entered the Country Airplay chart at No. 29 with 4 million audience impressions. The song, which was released on May 26, received hourly plays on participating iHeartMedia stations on the same day.

Florida Georgia Line has had 19 top 10 hits, with 16 of them topping the Country Airplay chart. Meanwhile, Tyler Hubbard’s solo single “Dancin’ in the Country” remains at the No. 2 spot on the Country Airplay chart with 28.7 million impressions, a 10% decrease from the previous week. The song is Hubbard’s second solo top 10 hit, with “5 Foot 9” having topped the chart for a week in November 2020.

The country music scene continues to thrive, with Wallen and other artists achieving new milestones in their careers. “Last Night”’s continued success in both country and pop charts shows that Wallen’s music has a wide appeal among music lovers, and we can expect more chart-topping hits from him in the future.

Morgan Wallen Last Night Pop Airplay Chart Billboard Top 10

News Source : Jim Asker

Source Link :Morgan Wallen’s ‘Last Night’ Becomes His First Pop Airplay Chart Top 10 – Billboard/