Morgantown Police Department Officer, Zane Breakiron, Dies

Zane Breakiron Death: A Tragic Loss for Morgantown Police Department

A Dedicated Officer

Morgantown Police Department Officer Zane Breakiron passed away on June 28, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service to the community. Breakiron had been a member of the department for eight years, and during that time, he had earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the public.

A Tragic Incident

Breakiron’s death was the result of a tragic incident that occurred while he was off-duty. He was swimming with friends in the Cheat River when he went underwater and did not resurface. Despite the efforts of his companions and emergency responders, he could not be revived.

A Community in Mourning

The news of Breakiron’s death has rocked the Morgantown community, and tributes have poured in from across the region. Colleagues, friends, and members of the public have expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of a brave and committed officer.

A Legacy of Service

Breakiron’s death is a reminder of the risks that police officers face every day in the line of duty. It is also a tribute to the dedication and bravery that officers like Breakiron bring to their work, even when they are off-duty.

Throughout his career, Breakiron had demonstrated a commitment to serving the community and keeping the public safe. He had received several awards and commendations for his work, including the Morgantown Police Department’s Medal of Valor for his role in a 2017 incident where he and another officer saved a man from a burning building.

A Final Tribute

Breakiron’s death has left a deep void in the Morgantown Police Department and the wider community. However, his legacy of service and dedication will continue to inspire others for years to come.

As the community mourns his passing, there will be a final tribute to Breakiron’s life and service. A funeral service will be held in his honor, and fellow officers and members of the public will pay their respects to a man who gave his life in service to his community.

