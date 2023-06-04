Obituary: Zane Breakiron, Morgantown Police Department Officer

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Zane Breakiron, a dedicated officer of the Morgantown Police Department. He passed away on [date] at the age of [age].

Officer Breakiron served the community of Uniontown with distinction for [number] years. His commitment to public safety and his love for his job were evident in everything he did. He was a respected member of the department and a valued member of the community.

Officer Breakiron’s passing is a great loss to the department and the community. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and family.

The cause of Officer Breakiron’s death is [cause of death]. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Officer Breakiron. Your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Zane Breakiron Uniontown obituary Morgantown Police Department Officer death Cause of death