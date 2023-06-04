Morgantown Police Officer, Zane Breakiron, Passes Away in Tragic Accident: Obituary

Zane Breakiron, Morgantown Police Officer, Dies in Accident

Zane Breakiron, a beloved member of the Morgantown police force, passed away on August 8th, 2021, at the age of 34. He died as a result of a car accident that occurred during the early morning hours while he was on duty.

Early Life and Career

Zane was born on February 6th, 1987, in Fairmont, West Virginia. He grew up in the nearby town of Mannington and attended North Marion High School. After graduating in 2005, Zane went on to study criminal justice at Fairmont State University.

He joined the Morgantown Police Department in 2015 and quickly became a respected member of the force. Zane was known for his dedication to serving his community and his commitment to upholding the law. He was also an active member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Accident and Aftermath

The accident that took Zane’s life occurred on August 8th, 2021, at around 4:30 a.m. He was on duty, responding to a call, when his patrol car collided with a tree on Stewartstown Road. Zane was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The news of Zane’s passing shocked and saddened the Morgantown community. His fellow officers and colleagues at the police department remembered him as a kind and dedicated officer who always put others first. Many residents also shared their condolences and memories of Zane on social media.

Legacy and Rememberance

Zane’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time in law enforcement. His family, friends, and colleagues will remember him as a loyal and loving son, brother, and friend.

The Morgantown Police Department has planned a memorial service to honor Zane’s life and service. The service will take place on August 13th, 2021, at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown. Members of the public are invited to attend and pay their respects to Zane.

Conclusion

Zane Breakiron’s passing is a tragic loss for the Morgantown community and the police department. He will be remembered for his dedication to serving others, his commitment to upholding the law, and his kind and compassionate nature. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on earth.

Morgantown police officer accident Zane Breakiron death announcement Morgantown police officer obituary Zane Breakiron funeral arrangements Morgantown community mourns loss of police officer