“Morning routine for healthy living”: Megan Evans shares 3 beneficial morning habits for a healthy lifestyle

Three Ways to Start Your Day for Better Digestion and Increased Energy

Starting your day off on the right foot can make all the difference in how you feel throughout the day. By adopting a few healthy habits, you can improve your digestion and increase your energy levels. Here are three things you can start doing today:

1. Drink Warm Lemon Water

Drinking warm lemon water first thing in the morning is a great way to kickstart your digestion. Lemon is a natural detoxifier and can help flush out toxins from your body. It also stimulates the production of digestive juices, which can improve your overall digestion.

To make warm lemon water, simply squeeze the juice of half a lemon into a cup of warm water and drink it on an empty stomach. You can also add a pinch of cayenne pepper or ginger for an extra boost.

2. Practice Mindful Breathing

Mindful breathing is a simple but powerful tool for reducing stress and increasing energy levels. By focusing on your breath, you can calm your mind and improve your overall well-being.

To practice mindful breathing, find a quiet place where you won’t be disturbed. Sit comfortably with your back straight and your feet flat on the ground. Close your eyes and take a deep breath in through your nose, filling your lungs with air. Hold the breath for a few seconds, then exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat this process for several minutes, focusing on the sensation of your breath as it enters and leaves your body.

3. Have a Nutritious Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it’s essential to fuel your body with the right nutrients. A nutritious breakfast can improve your digestion, boost your energy levels, and help you maintain a healthy weight.

Some healthy breakfast options include:

Whole grain toast with avocado and a poached egg

Oatmeal with nuts, seeds, and fresh fruit

Smoothie with spinach, banana, almond milk, and chia seeds

Yogurt with berries and granola

When planning your breakfast, aim to include a balance of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. Avoid sugary cereals and pastries, which can lead to a mid-morning crash.

In Conclusion

By incorporating these three habits into your morning routine, you can improve your digestion and increase your energy levels. Remember to drink warm lemon water, practice mindful breathing, and have a nutritious breakfast. With a little effort, you can start your day off on the right foot and feel your best throughout the day.

