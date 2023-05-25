“Morning routine habits for health”: Revamp Your Morning Routine with These 3 Healthy Habits

Here are Three Things to Start Your Day off Better and Improve Digestion and Energy

Starting your day off right is essential to setting the tone for the rest of the day. It can dictate your mood, productivity, and even your digestive health. By implementing these three habits, you can start your day off better while improving digestion and increasing energy and productivity.

Drink Warm or Room-Temperature Lemon Water

Drinking warm or room-temperature lemon water first thing in the morning is one of the best things you can do for your body. Lemon juice is a natural detoxifier and is packed with antioxidants and electrolytes. When consumed on an empty stomach, it helps to neutralize the body’s pH levels and makes it more alkaline, which can stimulate digestion. Additionally, it can aid in weight loss, boost immunity, and improve skin health. To make lemon water, simply squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm or room-temperature water and drink before eating anything.

View Morning Sunlight

Getting outside in the morning and viewing sunlight can have tremendous benefits for your overall health. Studies have shown that it can help keep you more alert and boost energy levels. It’s recommended to view at least 10 minutes of sunlight on a sunny day and 20 minutes on a cloudy one before 10 a.m., without sunglasses on (regular glasses are fine). This can also help improve sleep by balancing our circadian rhythm. Additionally, grounding, also known as earthing, can be done by walking barefoot on the earth’s surface, and has been shown to reduce inflammation, boost immunity, and reduce stress. So while you’re outside viewing morning sunlight, try doing some grounding to start your day off right.

Eat a Nutritious Breakfast

Eating a nutritious breakfast can set the tone for the rest of the day. A balanced breakfast can help regulate blood sugar levels, aid in weight loss, and improve cognitive function. Aim to include protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates in your breakfast. Some examples include oatmeal with nuts and fruit, avocado toast with an egg, or a smoothie with spinach, berries, and protein powder. Avoid sugary and processed breakfast foods as they can cause blood sugar crashes and leave you feeling sluggish.

In conclusion, starting your day off right can have significant benefits for your overall health and well-being. By implementing these three habits, you can start your day off better while improving digestion and increasing energy and productivity. Remember to stay consistent and make these habits a part of your daily routine for optimal results.

Morning routines Healthy habits Wellness tips Daily rituals Self-care practices

News Source : Megan Evans

Source Link :Here are 3 healthy habits for your morning routine/