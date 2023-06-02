Moroccan Chicken Tagine: Authentic Moroccan Chicken Tagine Recipe

Chicken Tagine | Authentic Moroccan Recipe

Moroccan cuisine is known for its bold flavors and aromatic spices, and Chicken Tagine is one of the most popular dishes in the country. This traditional recipe is a slow-cooked stew that is typically made in a clay pot called a tagine. The combination of tender chicken, sweet dates, and savory spices creates a delicious and comforting meal that is perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup olive oil

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup pitted dates

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 lemon, sliced

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, combine the chicken, onion, garlic, ginger, cumin, cinnamon, coriander, cayenne pepper, turmeric, black pepper, salt, and olive oil. Mix well to coat the chicken pieces with the spices. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken mixture and cook until the chicken is browned on all sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer the chicken mixture to a tagine or a large oven-safe dish. Add the chicken broth, dates, cilantro, and parsley. Arrange the lemon slices on top of the chicken mixture. Cover the tagine or dish with a lid or foil and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Remove the lid or foil and bake for an additional 15-20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened. Serve hot with couscous or rice.

Variations

While this recipe is delicious as is, there are many variations you can try to make it your own.

Veggies

You can add vegetables to the tagine to make it even more nutritious and flavorful. Some good options include diced carrots, sweet potatoes, and bell peppers. Simply add them to the chicken mixture before baking.

Toppings

You can top the tagine with a variety of toppings to add more texture and flavor. Some good options include toasted almonds, chopped pistachios, and crumbled feta cheese.

Spices

If you like spicy food, you can add more cayenne pepper or even some harissa paste to the chicken mixture. You can also experiment with different spices to create your own unique flavor profile.

Conclusion

Chicken Tagine is a delicious and comforting meal that is perfect for any occasion. This authentic Moroccan recipe is easy to make and can be customized to suit your tastes. Whether you serve it with couscous, rice, or bread, it is sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

