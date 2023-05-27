Morpheus 8 treatment: Experience Smooth Skin with NABI’s Morpheus 8 Treatment

Introduction

Powered by Eyewitness News, WBRE/WYOU is a leading news outlet that has been serving the Northeastern Pennsylvania region for over six decades. With a strong commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and informative news, WBRE/WYOU has become a trusted source of information for the local community.

In this article, we will explore the history and mission of WBRE/WYOU, as well as the various platforms and programs through which it delivers news and information to its viewers.

History and Mission

WBRE/WYOU was founded in 1953 as WARM-TV, a small independent station serving Scranton-Wilkes Barre and the surrounding area. Over the years, the station underwent several changes in ownership and branding until it was acquired by Nexstar Media Group in 1998 and rebranded as WBRE/WYOU.

Today, WBRE/WYOU is a full-service television station that provides local news, weather, sports, and community events coverage to viewers in 17 counties across Northeastern Pennsylvania. The station’s mission is to inform, educate, and engage its viewers through accurate, balanced, and compelling news coverage.

Platforms and Programs

WBRE/WYOU delivers news and information to its viewers through multiple platforms, including television, digital, and social media. Let’s take a closer look at some of the station’s most popular programs and platforms.

Television

WBRE/WYOU broadcasts over-the-air on channel 28.1 and on cable and satellite providers throughout the region. The station produces several daily newscasts, including:

Eyewitness News This Morning: A two-hour morning newscast that airs weekdays from 4:30 to 6:30 a.m.

Eyewitness News at Noon: A half-hour newscast that airs weekdays at noon.

Eyewitness News at 5: A one-hour newscast that airs weekdays at 5 p.m.

Eyewitness News at 6: A half-hour newscast that airs weekdays at 6 p.m.

Eyewitness News at 11: A half-hour newscast that airs seven days a week at 11 p.m.

In addition to its daily newscasts, WBRE/WYOU produces several special programs throughout the year, including live coverage of local events such as the annual Scranton St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Bloomsburg Fair.

Digital

WBRE/WYOU’s digital platform, PAHomepage.com, is a comprehensive source of news, weather, sports, and community information for the Northeastern Pennsylvania region. The website features breaking news alerts, live streaming of newscasts, and interactive weather radar.

PAHomepage.com also offers web-exclusive content, including in-depth investigations, community profiles, and lifestyle features. The website’s mobile app allows viewers to stay connected to the latest news and information on the go.

Social Media

WBRE/WYOU has a strong presence on social media, with active accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The station uses these platforms to share breaking news, weather updates, and community events, as well as to engage with viewers through contests, polls, and interactive features.

Conclusion

For over 60 years, WBRE/WYOU has been a trusted source of news and information for viewers in Northeastern Pennsylvania. With its commitment to accurate, timely, and engaging coverage, the station has become a vital part of the local community.

Through its various platforms and programs, WBRE/WYOU continues to evolve and adapt to the changing media landscape, ensuring that it remains a reliable source of news and information for years to come.

