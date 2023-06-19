Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Esteban Volkov, the grandson of Russian communist revolutionary leader Leon Trotsky, has passed away at the age of 97 in Mexico City. Volkov was the guardian of his grandfather’s legacy and the founder of the Trotsky House Museum, which is located in the house where Trotsky lived until his assassination in 1940.

Volkov was born in Ukraine in 1926 and arrived in Mexico at the age of 13, thanks to his grandfather’s efforts. His mother, Zinaida, Trotsky’s daughter, committed suicide in Paris while fleeing Stalin’s regime, and his father was sent to a gulag in the 1930s. Volkov was considered the last living witness of Trotsky’s assassination, which was carried out by an NKVD agent named Ramon Mercader.

Volkov continued to live in Mexico after the assassination and studied chemistry. In 1990, he founded the Trotsky House Museum in the Coyoacan neighborhood. The museum is located in the house where Trotsky lived until his assassination, and visitors can still see the bullet holes that killed him.

In a statement, the museum said that Volkov “accomplished the most important task of his life: the defense of the ideas and path of his grandfather.” Volkov’s death marks the end of an era for the museum and for those who were inspired by Trotsky’s revolutionary ideas.

Trotsky was a key figure in the Russian Revolution of 1917 and the founder of the Red Army. He was exiled to Mexico in 1937, where he continued to write and work on revolutionary ideas until his assassination in 1940. Trotsky’s ideas and legacy continue to inspire people around the world, and the Trotsky House Museum is an important site for those who want to learn more about his life and work.

Volkov’s death is a loss for the museum and for those who knew him. However, his legacy will live on through the museum and through the ideas and principles he fought for throughout his life. The Trotsky House Museum will continue to be a place where people can learn about Trotsky’s life and work and be inspired by his revolutionary ideas.