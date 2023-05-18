Mort Cause de Décès : Abdollah Kiaïe, le calligraphe, est mort en Sarthe.

tag is used to create a container that helps organize and group other HTML elements. The term “div” is short for division, and that is precisely what it does – divide a web page into smaller sections.

The

tag is a block-level element, which means it takes up the entire width of its parent container. It creates a rectangular box that you can apply various styles and properties to, such as background color, border, padding, and margin.

One of the primary uses of the