Mort Cause de Décès : Alain Touraine, le sociologue, a passé away.

Sociologist Alain Touraine dies at 97

Renowned sociologist Alain Touraine passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, in Paris at the age of 97, according to his daughter, former minister Marisol Touraine. Touraine was an intellectual on the left, but also appreciated by the right. He authored many works on social issues, describing the dynamics of societal change during the Thirty Glorious Years and beyond.

Touraine began his work by studying workers, with his thesis focusing on Renault automobile workers. After May 1968, he turned his attention to different “new social movements” that addressed issues outside of socialist workerism. In his 1978 book, “La Voix et le Regard,” a synthesis of his sociology of social movements, he asked, “Has the time for social struggles, class relations, and social movements passed?” He criticized the December 1995 strike against Social Security reform, stating that it failed to ask the right questions by focusing solely on defending workers.

Touraine’s work has been celebrated for its insights into the changing nature of society. His passing marks the end of an era in contemporary sociology.