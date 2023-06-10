Mort Cause de Décès : Alain Touraine, le sociologue, a passé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Alain Touraine: A Left-Wing Intellectual Appreciated by the Right

Alain Touraine, a renowned sociologist, passed away on June 10th in Paris at the age of 97. His daughter, former Minister Marisol Touraine, announced his death to AFP. A left-wing intellectual appreciated by the right, Touraine’s extensive body of work has described the dynamics of social change during and after the post-war boom. He analyzed post-industrial social movements, paying close attention to minority groups. With a passion for history and economics, Touraine had a continuous concern for putting his theories into action, never hesitating to engage in political activities.

Touraine’s name is associated with the study of “new social movements,” such as students, feminists, ecologists, and regionalists, born in the 1970s, and with a method of work, sociological interventionism. “We must leave the reassuring calm of utopias and prophecies, even catastrophic ones, to descend into the unsettling but real movement of social relations,” he explained.

Born on August 3rd, 1925, in Hermanville-sur-Mer, near Caen, Touraine was the son of a doctor and a graduate of the Ecole Normale Supérieure with an aggregation in history. He worked as a researcher at CNRS from 1950 to 1958, creating the Center for Labor Sociology Research at the University of Chile in 1956. He began his career with a study of Chilean coal miners and maintained close ties with Latin America throughout his life.

In 1955, Touraine published his thesis (directed by Georges Friedmann), “The Evolution of Factory Workers at Renault,” which drew significant attention. Two years later, he founded the Industrial Sociology Laboratory, which became the Center for the Study of Social Movements in 1970. In 1960, he was appointed director of studies at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales (EHESS). He was awarded a doctorate in literature in 1965 and taught at the University of Nanterre from 1966 to 1969.

Touraine was an engaged political figure, demanding the abolition of examinations for social science students during the May 1968 protests. In 1981, he founded the Center for the Analysis and Sociological Intervention, which he left under the direction of Michel Wieviorka in 1993. While he believed that the left had not undergone its “cultural revolution,” he was long associated with the CFDT and the “second left,” and later worked to rebuild socialist ideology.

Touraine was a member of the University Reform Commission and the Reflection Commission on Nationality (1987). In the 1994 European elections, he was listed among numerous intellectuals and political figures on the “Europe Begins in Sarajevo” list, led by Professor Léon Schwartzenberg. In 1989, he signed a manifesto for secularism published in the weekly magazine “Politis” with Gilles Perrault and Harlem Désir. In 1996, he left the High Council for Integration, of which he had been a member for two years, in protest at the “morally and politically unacceptable” treatment of the Saint-Bernard church’s undocumented immigrants.

Touraine was attentive to the demands of minority groups, studying both the French strikes of late 1995 and the Zapatista movement in Mexico, supporting the establishment of gender parity in public life and the four-day workweek. He authored essays such as “Worker Consciousness,” “Utopian Communism,” “Critique of Modernity,” “Post-Industrial Society,” “Can We Live Together?” and “How to Exit Liberalism?” In 1999, he declared the end of the French welfare state. He co-authored “If the Left Wants Ideas” in 2008 with Ségolène Royal.

In 2010, Touraine was awarded the prestigious Prince of Asturias Award and was well-known in countries such as Poland. In 2012, he received a significant distinction for his work on the Solidarity movement (Solidarnosc), the first independent trade union in the Soviet bloc in the 1980s.

Touraine’s passing marks the end of an era of intellectual activism in France. However, his legacy will live on, inspiring future generations to engage in social sciences, intervene in society, and strive for a better world.