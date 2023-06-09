Mort Cause de Décès : Alain Touraine: The Sociologist has Passed Away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Alain Touraine, a prominent French sociologist known for his work on social issues, passed away in Paris on Friday at 3:30am, according to his daughter, former minister Marisol Touraine.

Touraine was a lover of history and economics, and was deeply committed to putting his theories into practice, often engaging in political activism. He will be remembered for his studies of the “new social movements” that emerged in the 1970s, such as students, feminists, environmentalists, and regionalists, as well as his sociological interventionism.

Touraine’s doctoral thesis, “The Evolution of Working-Class Labor in Renault Factories,” which he published in 1955, was highly regarded. Two years later, he founded the Laboratory of Industrial Sociology, which became the Center for the Study of Social Movements in 1970.

Touraine’s career also included a stint as director of studies at the École pratique des hautes études en sciences sociales (EHESS) from 1960 to 1969, during which time he advocated for the elimination of exams for social science students. In 1981, he founded the Center for Sociological Analysis and Intervention, which he handed over to Michel Wieviorka in 1993.

Touraine was closely associated with the CFDT and the “second left,” and later worked to redefine socialist ideology. He was a member of the Commission for University Reform and the Commission for Reflection on Nationality in 1987. In the 1994 European elections, he was one of many intellectuals and political figures on the “Europe Begins in Sarajevo” list led by Professor Léon Schwartzenberg.

Touraine was also interested in the demands of minority groups, studying everything from French strikes in the late 1990s to the Zapatista movement in Mexico. He supported gender parity in public life and a four-day workweek.

Touraine was the author of several essays, including “Worker Consciousness,” “Utopian Communism,” “Critique of Modernity,” “Post-Industrial Society,” “Can We Live Together?” and “How to Exit Liberalism?” In 1999, the latter work noted the end of the French welfare state. He co-authored “If the Left Wants Ideas” with Ségolène Royal in 2008.

In 2010, Touraine was awarded the prestigious Prince of Asturias Award, and he was well-known in countries like Poland, where he received a major award in 2012 for his work on the Solidarity movement in the 1980s.