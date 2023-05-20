Mort Cause de Décès : Ari Boulogne, prétendant être le fils d’Alain Delon, est mort à l’âge de 60 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Ari Boulogne, son of the late German singer Nico, and who had always claimed that his father was Alain Delon, has passed away at the age of 60. Boulogne, who was a photographer and actor, was found dead at his apartment in the 15th arrondissement of Paris on the night of Friday 19th May. According to reports, Boulogne’s body was discovered in his living room in an advanced state of decomposition by a 58-year-old woman who claimed to be his partner. She has since been placed in police custody for “non-assistance to a person in danger”. The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Boulogne, born Christian Aaron Päffgen in 1962, was the son of Nico and Alain Delon, with whom Nico had a relationship in the 1960s. Delon, who is now in his eighties, has always refused to acknowledge Boulogne as his son. However, Boulogne was raised by Delon’s mother, Édith Boulogne, and took her name. In 2019, Boulogne filed a paternity suit against Delon in the French courts, but the case was dismissed due to Delon’s residence in Switzerland. Boulogne’s lawyer had appealed the decision, but it is unclear whether the case was still ongoing at the time of his death.

Boulogne had written about his difficult upbringing and the absence of his father in his 2001 book, “Love remembers”. Nico, who was also a model and actress, had worked with Andy Warhol and Philippe Garrel, and had appeared in several of their films with Boulogne. She was also the lead singer on the first album by the American rock band The Velvet Underground, released in 1967. After going solo, she continued to have a successful career as a singer for twenty years.

As a teenager, Boulogne travelled with his mother on tour and became involved in drugs and the “artistic fairy tale” of their lifestyle. After his mother’s death in 1988, Boulogne struggled with addiction and spent time in psychiatric hospitals and rehab centres. He was survived by his son.

Boulogne’s death brings to an end a life marked by confusion and uncertainty about his identity and family background. Despite his claims, Alain Delon had always denied that he was Boulogne’s father, and the courts had yet to rule definitively on the matter. Boulogne’s passing is a reminder of the complexities of family relationships and the importance of acknowledging and supporting those who may feel excluded or neglected.