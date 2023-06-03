Mort Cause de Décès : Before directing the film “Intouchables,” he had led the Pommery Champagnes.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Remembering Philippe Pozzo di Borgo: The Man Who Inspired “The Intouchables”

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the former leader of the Pommery champagne house, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023. He was 72 years old. His life story became the inspiration for the popular French film “The Intouchables” after he became tetraplegic following an accident while paragliding. The news of his passing was met with sadness and mourning from his friends, family, and colleagues, including Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger, who knew him well.

Pozzo di Borgo was born into a prominent Corsican family and eventually became the CEO of Pommery, a leading champagne house based in Reims, France. However, his life took a dramatic turn when he was left paralyzed from the neck down after a paragliding accident in 1993. He chronicled his experiences in a book, “Le Second Souffle” (The Second Wind), which served as the basis for the 2011 French film “The Intouchables.”

The film, which was a critical and commercial success, starred François Cluzet as Pozzo di Borgo’s character, who forms an unlikely friendship with his caretaker, Driss, played by Omar Sy. It explored the challenges and triumphs of living with a disability, as well as the power of human connection and friendship.

Pozzo di Borgo’s life continued to be filled with challenges and triumphs after the film’s release. He moved to Morocco with his wife, Khadija, and their two children, where he continued to advocate for disability rights and help other tetraplegics adjust to their new lives. He also continued to work in the champagne industry, serving on the board of directors for Pommery until his death.

Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger, the CEO of Taittinger champagne and a friend of Pozzo di Borgo, spoke highly of him in a statement to France 3 Champagne-Ardenne. “He was an extraordinary fighter who helped those who found themselves tetraplegic, such as motorcyclists,” Taittinger said. “He never complained, wanted to be as normal as possible, and was at the service of others. He was a champion who never looked back.”

Taittinger also spoke about Pozzo di Borgo’s love of life and his ability to inspire others. “He had a master word: taking care of fragility. But this word always came back, taking care of the fragile ones. In a broad way that we all have,” Taittinger said. “He was an amazing being, and we felt infinitely small in front of him.”

Pozzo di Borgo’s legacy will continue to live on through his advocacy for disability rights and his inspiring story that touched the hearts of millions. He will be remembered as a champion of life, a fighter for the rights of the disabled, and a true inspiration to all who knew him.