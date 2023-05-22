Mort Cause de Décès : Bernard Pignerol, founder of SOS Racisme and leader of LFI, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Bernard Pignerol, Founder of SOS Racisme, Dies at 72

Bernard Pignerol, founder of the non-profit organization SOS Racisme, passed away on May 22, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. His close collaborator, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, announced his death on Twitter. Pignerol was a former member of the Gauche socialiste, a socialist party, and served as an international advisor to the former mayor of Paris, Bertrand Delanoë. He was also the president and founder of the Institut La Boétie, a non-profit organization that aimed to provide a platform for anti-capitalist intellectuals and a training ground for activists.

Pignerol was an essential figure in the French anti-racism movement, and his work with SOS Racisme was critical in the fight against prejudice, discrimination, and racism in France. The organization was founded in 1984, and Pignerol served as its vice president until 1993. During his tenure, SOS Racisme became one of the most influential organizations in France, focusing on anti-racism education, legal assistance for victims of discrimination, and grassroots activism.

Pignerol’s work with SOS Racisme and his activism inspired many young people to join the fight against racism in France. His tireless efforts and dedication to the cause earned him widespread recognition and respect from activists and policymakers alike.

In addition to his work with SOS Racisme, Pignerol was a passionate advocate for social justice and human rights. He was actively involved in the anti-globalization movement and supported progressive causes such as workers’ rights, environmentalism, and gender equality.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who worked closely with Pignerol, expressed his deep sorrow at his passing. Mélenchon described him as one of the most brilliant and active founders of the Insoumis movement, a political movement that aims to promote progressive values and social justice in France.

Bruno Le Maire, the French Minister of Economy, who was Pignerol’s classmate at the École Nationale d’Administration, also paid tribute to his former colleague, saying that their political differences did not diminish their friendship.

Pignerol’s death is a great loss to the French anti-racism movement and the progressive movement in general. His tireless efforts and dedication to social justice and human rights will continue to inspire activists and policymakers for years to come.