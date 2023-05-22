Mort Cause de Décès : Bernard Pignerol, founder of SOS Racisme and leader of LFI, has passed away.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Bernard Pignerol, Founder of SOS Racisme, Passes Away

Bernard Pignerol, founder of SOS Racisme, passed away on May 22nd after a battle with cancer. Jean-Luc Melenchon, a close collaborator, announced his passing on Twitter. Pignerol was a member of the Conseil d’État, founder and vice-president of the SOS Racisme movement from 1984 to 1993, and a member of the Gauche Socialiste, a socialist party led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, from 1988 to 2002. He was also an international advisor to the Mayor of Paris, Bertrand Delanoë, from 2007 to 2014.

Pignerol was also the President and Founder of the La Boétie Institute, an insubordinate project that serves as a meeting place for anti-capitalist intellectuals, a source of thematic notes, and a militant training school.

Jean-Luc Melenchon tweeted, “This morning, Bernard Pignerol, our comrade, passed away. Cancer killed him. Distress strikes us. He was an essential leader and militant of the insubordinate movement, of which he was one of the most brilliant and active founders and the selfless companion of ours.”

Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of Economy and a fellow graduate of the École nationale d’administration, expressed his sadness at Pignerol’s passing, saying, “Our political positions opposed each other. Our old ties brought us closer together.”

Bernard Pignerol was a significant figure in the fight against racism and discrimination in France. SOS Racisme was founded in response to the rise of racist violence in the country, particularly against immigrants and people of color. The movement worked to raise awareness of racial discrimination, promote diversity, and combat discriminatory practices in the workplace and housing.

Pignerol’s passing is a significant loss for the insubordinate movement and the fight against racism in France. His work with SOS Racisme and the La Boétie Institute inspired many, and his legacy will continue to live on in the fight for a more just and equitable society.

In conclusion, Bernard Pignerol’s passing is a great loss to the French community and the world. He was an essential figure in the fight against racism and discrimination, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations. The fight against racism and discrimination must continue, and we must honor Pignerol’s memory by continuing to work towards a more just and equitable society.