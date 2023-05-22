Mort Cause de Décès : Bernard Pignerol, founder of SOS Racisme and member of LFI, has passed away – Libération

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Bernard Pignerol, a prominent figure in the French left and founder of the anti-racist association SOS Racisme, passed away on May 21, 2023, after a battle with cancer. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, his longtime friend and ally, announced his death on Twitter, calling Pignerol a “companion and friend” of great loyalty and fidelity. Pignerol had a long and distinguished career in politics and activism, serving as a Conseiller d’Etat and co-president of SOS Racisme from 1984 to 1993.

Pignerol was known for his unwavering commitment to social justice and his tireless efforts to combat racism and discrimination. He played a crucial role in the founding of SOS Racisme, which became one of the most important anti-racist organizations in France. Pignerol’s work with the organization helped to raise awareness of the issue of racism in French society and to mobilize a broad-based movement against it.

In addition to his work with SOS Racisme, Pignerol was involved in a number of other left-wing organizations and political movements. He was a member of the Gauche Socialiste, a leftist faction within the Parti Socialiste, and later joined Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise. He was a close ally and advisor to Mélenchon, who entrusted him with the leadership of the Institut La Boétie, a think tank and educational organization affiliated with La France Insoumise.

Pignerol’s commitment to social justice and his steadfastness in the face of adversity earned him the respect and admiration of many on the left. His passing was met with an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media from politicians, activists, and ordinary citizens alike. Alexis Corbière, a member of La France Insoumise, praised Pignerol’s “brilliant intellect” and his role in shaping generations of activists. Olivier Faure, the first secretary of the Parti Socialiste, called Pignerol an “artisan of the union of the left and ecologists” and praised his “immense talent.”

Despite his many accomplishments, Pignerol’s legacy is not without controversy. He was fined in 2019 for “acts of intimidation” during a police raid on the headquarters of La France Insoumise in 2018, and in 2022, the association he led, L’Ere du Peuple, was indicted for fraud and falsification of documents in connection with the 2017 presidential campaign of La France Insoumise. Pignerol denied any wrongdoing and maintained that his association had not overcharged for its services.

Regardless of these controversies, Pignerol’s contributions to the struggle for social justice and his lifelong commitment to the cause of anti-racism will be remembered and celebrated by many on the left in France and around the world. His passing is a great loss to the movement for social change, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in the years to come.