Mort Cause de Décès : Ce soir, mon tapis de jeu est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Il a pris cher… RIP in French

What does “Il a pris cher” mean?

“Il a pris cher” is a French expression that can be translated to “He got hit hard” or “He took a beating”. It is often used to describe a situation where someone has suffered a significant loss or setback.

Where does the expression come from?

The origin of the expression is not clear, but it is believed to come from the world of boxing. In boxing, when a boxer is hit hard and takes a lot of punishment, the expression “Il a pris cher” can be used to describe the situation.

How is the expression used today?

Today, the expression “Il a pris cher” is used in a variety of contexts. It can be used to describe a financial loss, a relationship breakdown, or any other situation where someone has suffered a significant setback.

The expression is often used in a colloquial context, and is not usually used in formal or professional settings.

Examples of “Il a pris cher” in use

Here are some examples of how the expression “Il a pris cher” might be used in French:

“Je viens de voir son compte bancaire. Il a pris cher ce mois-ci.” (I just saw his bank account. He took a beating this month.)

“Elle l’a quitté pour son meilleur ami. Il a pris cher en amour.” (She left him for his best friend. He took a beating in love.)

“Il a investi toutes ses économies dans cette entreprise qui a fait faillite. Il a pris cher financièrement.” (He invested all his savings in this company that went bankrupt. He took a beating financially.)

RIP in French

The expression “RIP” stands for “Rest in Peace” and is often used as a way of expressing condolences or sympathy when someone has died.

In French, the equivalent expression is “Repose en Paix”. This expression is often used in obituaries, funeral announcements, or other contexts where someone has passed away.

Using “Il a pris cher” and “RIP” together

When someone has suffered a significant loss or setback, it can feel like a kind of death. In this context, it is possible to use both “Il a pris cher” and “RIP” together to express sympathy or condolences.

For example, if someone has lost their job, you might say “Il a pris cher au travail. RIP à sa carrière.” (He took a beating at work. Rest in peace to his career.)

In conclusion

“Il a pris cher” is a French expression that is used to describe a situation where someone has suffered a significant loss or setback. It is often used in a colloquial context, and is not usually used in formal or professional settings.

The expression “RIP” is used to express condolences or sympathy when someone has died. In French, the equivalent expression is “Repose en Paix”.

Both expressions can be used together to express sympathy or condolences when someone has suffered a significant loss or setback.