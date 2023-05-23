Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Ari Boulogne, the illegitimate son of famed French actor Alain Delon, was found dead in his home on May 20th. According to friends of the deceased, Boulogne had been in poor health in recent months. His body was discovered in his Paris apartment by his 58-year-old partner and her 21-year-old son.

Initial reports indicate that Boulogne had been suffering from health problems and had been recently hospitalized at the Georges Pompidou European Hospital. His body was taken to the Paris forensic institute for autopsy. Boulogne’s partner and her son were taken into custody for questioning in order to clarify the circumstances surrounding his death.

During the investigation, Boulogne’s partner reportedly admitted to authorities that he had died of an overdose. She had not contacted emergency services for fear of being prosecuted. Boulogne had a troubled past, including a youth marked by drug abuse.

Boulogne’s health had been deteriorating for some time, according to his friends. One acquaintance told the Parisien newspaper, “The last time I spoke with him, about a month ago, he was in a wheelchair after a bad fall.” Boulogne had also suffered two debilitating strokes in the past 15 years, and had struggled with drug addiction for more than three decades.

Boulogne was born Christian Aaron Päffgen in 1962 to German actress and Velvet Underground singer Nico and Alain Delon. He was raised by Delon’s mother, Edith, and her second husband, Paul Boulogne. Although Delon denied paternity, Boulogne had made several attempts to establish his relationship with his father, including a request for recognition of paternity in September 2019.

In his autobiography, L’amour n’oublie jamais, Boulogne wrote about his relationship with his mother: “For me, she was a very good mother. She gave me everything. Even drugs, I experienced them fully with her without it being a problem. From my 16th birthday until the end, we shared drugs, the same syringe. It was a way of being together.”

Boulogne’s death has raised questions about drug use and addiction, and the need for better support and treatment for those struggling with substance abuse. It is a tragic reminder of the toll that drug addiction and other health issues can take on individuals and their loved ones.