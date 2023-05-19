Mort Cause de Décès : “Comment Michel Berger est-il décédé ?”

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Comment Est Mort Michel Berger – A Tragic End to a Brilliant Career

Michel Berger, a French singer, songwriter, and composer, died at the young age of 44 on August 2, 1992. He was at home in Ramatuelle with his family when he suffered a heart attack, a scandal that was the subject of numerous rumors at the time. Some claimed that he died on the tennis court after a match, while others said that he passed away in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. However, the truth is finally revealed in a new book by author François Alquier, “Michel Berger, une vie en chansons,” which will be released on June 16, 2022, by Hugo Publishing.

According to Michel Pelay, who was present during the heart attack, Michel Berger left the tennis game and collapsed on a bench along the court. He got up and told them that he wasn’t feeling well and was going home. They weren’t too concerned because they could see that he was tired at the moment. Claude-Michel immediately called the emergency services. However, according to the cardiologist, Michel had suffered three heart attacks before the ambulance arrived, and it took an hour for the ambulance to reach him due to traffic in Saint-Tropez. It was too late to save Michel as he had already passed away. Despite the legend, he didn’t die in the ambulance but at home in his bed.

Michel Berger had a very high cholesterol level, and that is why he was taking medication. However, he had stopped taking them on the day of his death. He felt bad about needing medication, and Pelay warned him of the risk of serious harm. Michel replied that it was crazy that they had this conversation on the exact day of his death. If it weren’t for that day, given Michel’s condition, he would have had only fifteen more days left. All of his arteries were blocked.

Michel Berger was born on November 28, 1947, in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a Parisian suburb. He was born into a middle-class Protestant family; his father, Dr. Jean Hamburger, was a professor of medicine and nephrology, and his mother, Mrs. Anette Haas, was a concert pianist. Michel’s passion for music led him to release his first album, “Amour et soda,” in 1963, while he was still a student. He followed it up with “Tu n’y crois pas” two years later. He became popular, and his record label, EMI, asked him to write songs like “Les Girafes” for Bourvil’s ’67 album.

Michel Berger and Véronique Sanson were in a relationship that lasted until 1972, after which he joined WEA as an artistic producer and worked on two albums with his partner, which had hits like “Besoin de personne.” After his breakup with Véronique Sanson, Michel Berger sought solace in music. In 1973, he released “Cœur brisé” and contributed to Françoise Hardy’s album “Message personnel,” which featured the hit song “Je t’aime.” He continued to write songs like “La déclaration” and produced his albums like “Que l’amour est étrange” and “Mon piano danse” in 1975.

In 1975, he relaunched his career by writing songs like “La déclaration” while continuing his own productions like “Que l’amour est étrange” and “Mon piano danse.” The release of “Dancing on the Disco Floor” in 1977 for France Gall coincided with Michel Berger’s work on a musical that he co-wrote with Luc Plamondon. Thus, in 1978, the Starmania compilation album was released, featuring a wide variety of artists such as Daniel Balavoine. It quickly became the number one album in France and the best album in Quebec for several months.

Michel Berger continued to write songs for France Gall on their albums “Paris, France” and “Débranche” in 1980 and 1984, respectively, and for Johnny Hallyday on their 1985 album “Rock’n’roll attitude.” While working on his albums like “Beauséjour,” “Beaurivage,” “Voyou,” “Différences,” and participating in other humanitarian projects, he collaborated with Elton John and several directors for whom he composed film music, such as “Tout feu, tout flamme” in 1982.

In the early 1990s, Michel Berger released a new musical entitled “La légende de Jimmy,” followed by a duet album with France Gall entitled “Double jeu” in 1992. Sadly, it was the last time he spoke. Michel Berger met France Gall after a brutal breakup with Véronique Sanson. They were inseparable on and off stage, and their first meeting took place in the offices of Europe 1 when both parties were 26 years old and had already established themselves as successful musicians. “Currently, we’re hiding in the shadows and waiting in a nearby hallway. He greets me, and I say, ‘I’d like you to listen to something my label is trying to release,’ recalls France Gall on the same radio station forty years later. And if he initially refuses you, a beautiful story can still begin with just one encounter.

To get me to sing, I played a lot of piano. And instead of singing it to him, he gave me a song he had written called “La déclaration.” “Makes France and Gaulish Europe the second member. Michel Berger’s legacy lives on in his music, which continues to inspire generations of French musicians.