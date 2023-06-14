Mort Cause de Décès : Cormac McCarthy, l’auteur américain, a passé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Cormac McCarthy, a successful American novelist, has passed away at the age of 89 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He became well-known, although belatedly, for his emblematic novels such as “All the Pretty Horses” (1992) or “The Road” (2006). Several of his novels have also been adapted into movies, such as “No Country for Old Men” which won an Oscar.

He was considered by many to be a giant of American literature. Stephen King, one of the first writers to react to the news, expressed his sadness on Twitter at the death of “perhaps the greatest American novelist of my time.”

According to his publisher, Penguin Random House, Cormac McCarthy “was one of the most renowned and influential writers on the planet.” The author of 12 novels won several prestigious awards in the United States, including a Pulitzer in 2007 for “The Road,” the story of a father and son’s wandering in a country ravaged by an unknown cataclysm.

“Millions of readers around the world have embraced his characters, his mythical themes, and the intimate and authentic emotions he has put on every page in brilliant novels that will remain both current and timeless for generations to come,” his publisher wrote.

McCarthy’s writing was characterized by its intense, often violent, and poetic language. His novels explored themes such as identity, morality, and the human condition. His work was also known for its sparse punctuation, and he often omitted quotation marks, which added to the intensity of his prose.

McCarthy’s death is a great loss for the literary world. He will be remembered as one of the most influential and important writers of his time, whose work will continue to inspire readers for generations to come.