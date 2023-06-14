Mort Cause de Décès : Cormac McCarthy, le grand écrivain américain, est décédé à l’âge de 89 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Cormac McCarthy, one of America’s most renowned and influential writers, has passed away at the age of 89 from natural causes. His novels, including “All the Pretty Horses” and “The Road,” were adapted into Hollywood films, and he won a prestigious Pulitzer Prize for his work. McCarthy’s death was confirmed by his son, John McCarthy, at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

McCarthy was born Charles McCarthy on July 20, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island. He authored 12 novels and was revered for his dark and gritty portrayals of the American West and Appalachian regions. His writing was celebrated for its themes of myth and intimate emotion, which were present on every page of his brilliant novels.

Although McCarthy did not achieve fame until later in life, he received numerous accolades for his work, including the Pulitzer Prize for “The Road” in 2006. Despite his many accomplishments, he never won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Nihar Malaviya, the CEO of Penguin Random House, declared that McCarthy had “changed the course of literature.” Millions of readers worldwide have embraced his characters and themes, making his novels relevant and timeless for generations to come.

Hollywood also recognized McCarthy’s genius, and his late success was cemented by the adaptations of “All the Pretty Horses” and the Oscar-winning “No Country for Old Men.”

As news of McCarthy’s death spread, literary figures and fans took to social media to pay their respects. Stephen King, one of the most prominent writers of our time, called McCarthy “perhaps the greatest American novelist of his time.” Musicians such as Jason Isbell also commented on McCarthy’s influence, asking how many of us had been affected by his writing.

McCarthy was known for his reclusive nature and disinterest in material possessions, living for a time in run-down motels. He granted only a small number of interviews, including one with Oprah Winfrey.

In the wake of his passing, McCarthy’s contribution to literature will be celebrated and remembered for years to come. His work has left an indelible mark on American literature, and his influence will continue to inspire future generations of writers.