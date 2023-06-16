Mort Cause de Décès : Daniel Ellsberg, le lanceur d’alerte des «Pentagon Papers», décède à l’âge de 92 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Daniel Ellsberg, the American whistleblower who leaked confidential documents on the planning of the Vietnam War, known as the “Pentagon Papers,” has died at the age of 92. Ellsberg’s actions helped change the American public’s view on the Vietnam War, which had been a traumatic event for both the US and Vietnam. Ellsberg was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on February 17, and revealed the diagnosis in March, stating that he had “three to six months to live.”

Ellsberg, a former analyst at the State Department and the Rand Corporation, became famous in the early 1970s after leaking 7,000 classified documents, the “Pentagon Papers.” They revealed that several American governments had lied to the public about the Vietnam War. These revelations changed American opinion on the war, which took place from 1955 to 1975, and saw 58,000 American military personnel killed, as well as around 3.8 million civilian and military deaths on the Vietnamese side.

Ellsberg had become increasingly disillusioned with the Vietnam War, and had traveled to the conflict zone to see it firsthand in 1969. It was then that he obtained a 7,000-page report, which he photocopied with the help of friends. The New York Times published some of the documents, before President Richard Nixon’s administration obtained an injunction from a federal court to stop their publication, citing national security concerns. The Washington Post then took over, despite the risks of political, economic, and legal retaliation.

Ellsberg’s story was the basis for the 2003 American television film, “The Pentagon Papers,” and the 2017 Steven Spielberg film, “The Post,” which starred Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks and was nominated for Oscars in 2018. The New York Times and The Washington Post were both awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for their coverage of the story.

Ellsberg was awarded the Olof Palme Prize for human rights in 2018. His family said in a statement that Ellsberg had enjoyed “hot chocolates, croissants, cakes, bagels with poppy seeds and smoked salmon” during his final months, and had re-watched his favorite film, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” several times.