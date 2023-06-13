Mort Cause de Décès : Daniel Sabot, l’ancien adjoint aux transports de Saint-Etienne, est décédé.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Daniel Sabot, a former deputy mayor of Saint-Etienne, passed away at the age of 74. He was a true Stéphanois, having grown up in the Beaubrun-Tarentaize neighborhood where he continued to reside until his death. Sabot had a long career at the Stas, the local transport company, from 1977 until 2007, and was also involved in the CFDT union, as well as various sports and community organizations.

Sabot’s political career began when he was appointed as the deputy mayor for transportation under Maurice Vincent, a member of the Socialist Party, from 2008 until 2014. He was a member of the PRG “Réinventons Saint-Etienne” list led by Zahra Bencharif in the 2020 elections.

Despite being political opponents, Saint-Etienne’s current mayor, Gaël Perdriau, expressed his sadness at Sabot’s passing, saying that they often met at neighborhood council meetings to work on solutions to local issues. Perdriau described Sabot as a man who loved his city and his neighborhood.

The Saint-Etienne Socialist Party also paid tribute to Sabot, calling him a “son of a miner” who had worked for the Stas and was always fighting for the rights of workers. He was a respected and competent member of the prud’hommes council and was instrumental in the development of various projects in the Beaubrun, Couriot, and Tarentaize neighborhoods during his time as deputy mayor.

Sabot was known for his commitment to justice, sharing, and equality, and was always available to help his colleagues and fellow citizens. The community will miss him dearly, and his legacy will live on in the positive changes he made to Saint-Etienne during his lifetime.

In conclusion, Daniel Sabot was a dedicated public servant and community leader who made significant contributions to the city of Saint-Etienne. His passing is a great loss, and he will be remembered for his tireless work in improving the lives of his fellow citizens.