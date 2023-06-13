Mort Cause de Décès : De quoi est décédé l’ancien président italien ?

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, passed away on June 12 at the age of 86. This iconic figure in Italian politics led the country three times, leaving behind a complex and controversial political legacy.

Born on September 29, 1936, in Milan, Silvio Berlusconi began his political career in the 1990s by founding the right-wing party Forza Italia. Under his leadership, the party quickly gained considerable influence, allowing him to become a deputy in 1994 and then Prime Minister that same year.

His charisma and outspokenness earned him numerous nicknames, but the most famous of them was “Il Cavaliere del lavoro,” which means “The Knight of Labour” in Italian.

Silvio Berlusconi served as Prime Minister three times, first from 1994 to 1995, then from 2001 to 2006, and finally from 2008 to 2011. During his terms, he sought to implement economic and social reforms while highlighting his conservative vision. His policies were marked by controversial initiatives, sparking both admiration from his supporters and strong criticism worldwide.

In addition to his political career, Silvio Berlusconi was also known for his success in business. Indeed, Forbes ranked him in 2012 as the sixth richest man in Italy.

His media empire, particularly through the Mediaset group, allowed him to amass great wealth and influence public opinion in Italy. This combination of political and economic power was at the center of numerous controversies and fueled debates on conflicts of interest.

Unfortunately, Silvio Berlusconi’s life was overshadowed by health problems. He battled leukemia, a form of blood cancer, until his last breath. Despite medical care and treatments, he could not overcome this insidious disease.

The death of Silvio Berlusconi marks the end of an era in Italy. His striking charisma, controversial personality, and undeniable political influence deeply marked the Italian political landscape.

His supporters will see him as a visionary who defended Italy’s interests, while his detractors will highlight the numerous scandals that marred his career.

Beyond differing opinions on his person and political action, one thing is certain: Silvio Berlusconi will remain in memory as an essential figure in the history of modern Italy.

His political legacy, economic successes, and controversies will continue to spark lively debates and shape the Italian political landscape for years to come.