Mort Cause de Décès : De quoi est mort Gérard Philipe ?

Gérard Philipe Est Mort De Quoi: Remembering the Tragic End of a Great Actor

On November 25, 1959, one of the greatest actors of the Avignon Festival passed away. Six decades ago, at the peak of his career, Gérard Philipe was struck down at the age of 36. But what caused his untimely demise, and were those closest to him aware of his health condition?

Jérôme Garcin (Anne-mari) de Marie, the genre of Philipe’s wife, continues to write about the tragic end of the actor’s life 60 years after his passing. Philipe fell ill with a sudden fatigue that ultimately revealed a rare type of cancer. The terrible disease that had taken hold of Gérard Philipe was a secret that he couldn’t even begin to fathom.

On November 9, 1959, after operating on Philipe, the surgeon called his wife for a private conversation. The actor had been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer that was inoperable and would take his life within the next six months.

And so it began… It is true that Anne Philipe, his wife, decided to keep silent not only to her husband, but also to their parents, children, and other close relatives.

Then, sixteen days later, after accompanying the children to school, she would return to find her husband asleep in his bed, having returned home only a few days earlier. To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the death of the Cid, a date that the Avignon Festival chose to ignore, Anne-Marie Garcin’s husband, Jérôme Garcin, recounts the last hours of the hero.

He begins to count down from the moment of the actor’s death and remembers the events that preceded it. Another journalist, Philippe Gildas, passed away on October 28 in Paris. Discover his 36-year love story with his wife, Maryse.

On November 25, 1959, at the age of 36, French actor Gérard Philipe caused “consternation in the world of the arts and the general public” with his controversial performances. Currently, it is November 25, 1959, a Thursday, and while Parisians are busy with elaborate hairstyles for their catherinettes, a tall boy is spending his last days in a modest apartment on Rue de Tournon. The next day, his photo would be on the front page of every newspaper and no one would believe it. The entire country of France would learn tomorrow of Gérard Philipe’s passing. At 36 years old.

A journalist from Ouest-France writes in the morning paper that the death of the famous actor has shocked the artistic community and the general public, who have lost one of their dearest icons. Flowers and tributes pile up in front of the National Popular Theater, where the actor performed under the direction of Jean Vilar. “It’s like a tornado that hits me between the feet,” filmmaker Claude Autant-Lara reacts in our pages.

The news spreads around the world in record time. Specifically in the United States, where the TNP was on tour the previous year. There, the cast had performed works such as Lorenzaccio’s “The Triumph of Love,” “Don Juan,” “Marie Tudor,” and “Le Cid.” Philipe, Top French Movie Star, 36, dies titled the Chicago Tribune the day after the artist’s death.

Here, we present an unpublished artifact from the 1958 tour, the decal of the plane that brought TNP members to New York, signed by several of them, including Geneviève Page (who adds the little note: Best memory of a trip in the sky) and Gérard Philippe.

French national television, RTF, reduces its programming and offers a special program with audio from the network’s archives on April 26 at 9 p.m. Initially, it was reported that Gérard Philipe had died of a heart attack. But within a few days, his close circle of friends and family would reveal that he was suffering from liver cancer.

Many photographs, television reports, and recordings (including Gérard Philipe’s “The Little Prince”) are all that remains of the brightest star of the film industry. Incredible!), songs written about him, and a stunning filmography including “La Belle de Diable,” “Le Rouge et le Noir,” “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Le Diable Intérieur,” “Les Belles de Nuit,” and “Les grandes manœuvres,” among others.

A absolute star of the 7th art and a flamethrower, Gérard Philipe also set fire to a few boards. He will resemble Camus’ Caligula, Shakespeare’s Richard II, Hugo’s Ruy Blas… But it is still in the costume of Corneille’s Cid, in which he was buried, that “the Incomparable Rodrigue, full of madness and romance” (West France) will live forever in the hearts and minds of his admirers.

The eternal young leading man, originally from Cannes, was buried in Ramatuelle, a small town near Saint-Tropez in the Var region of France, alongside his wife Anne and their two children. On November 25, 1959, an idol died; he was only 36 years old. A virulent form of liver cancer plunged him into a coma in the foreseeable future. He was at the pinnacle of his fame and fortune as an actor.

Something of a stroke of luck. He was born on June 4, 1922, in Cannes. You know that many artists of the time fled to the French Riviera while the war raged on. It was the zone of freedom. Among them was director Marc Allégret, who planned to sponsor young Cannois.

In 1942, when Gérard was twenty years old, Allégret gave him a small role in the film “La Boîte aux Rêves”. But the free space was quickly taken, so Gérard “went up to Paris,” where his parents would not fail to follow him. Moreover, the young man would have the chance to help liberate the capital.