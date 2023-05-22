Mort Cause de Décès : Death of Bernard Pignerol, Founder of SOS-Racisme and Leader of LFI

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Bernard Pignerol, a prominent figure in French politics and founder of the anti-racism organization SOS-Racisme, died on Sunday, May 21, 2023, after a battle with cancer. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, former presidential candidate of La France Insoumise (LFI), announced his death, expressing his grief and calling Pignerol “an essential leader and activist of the insurrectionary movement.”

Pignerol was a councilor of state, founding member, and vice-president of SOS-Racisme from 1984 to 1993. He was also a member of Gauche Socialiste, a socialist party, from 1988 to 2002. Pignerol served as an international advisor to the Mayor of Paris, Bertrand Delanoë, from 2007 to 2014.

Mélenchon described Pignerol as “one of the most brilliant and active founders” of the LFI movement, and a “companion and essential friend” to him and many others.

Pignerol was seen alongside Mélenchon during the controversial search of LFI’s headquarters in October 2018, which resulted in a fine for Pignerol by the Bobigny Correctional Court the following year. L’Ere du Peuple, an association chaired by Pignerol and a provider of services for Mélenchon’s 2017 presidential campaign, was also indicted last year for “aggravated fraud and attempted fraud” and “forgery and use of forgery” in connection with an investigation into the use of public funds during the LFI candidate’s campaign.

Harlem Désir, former Minister and President of SOS-Racisme, expressed his “immense sadness” at the loss of a “man of commitment, culture, at the heart of all the battles of the left.” Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of Economy and a fellow graduate of the National School of Administration (ENA), expressed his condolences, stating that while their political positions were opposed, their past connections brought them closer.

On Twitter, Bertrand Delanoë expressed his “infinite sadness” at Pignerol’s passing.

In conclusion, Bernard Pignerol’s death is a great loss to the French political community. His contributions to the fight against racism and his work as a councilor of state and international advisor will be remembered for years to come. His passing is mourned by many, including his former colleagues and friends.