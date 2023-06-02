Mort Cause de Décès : Death of former Cameroonian Minister of State Charles Etoundi.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Charles Borromée Etoundi: Remembering a Great Statesman

On May 31, 2023, Cameroon lost one of its most distinguished statesmen, Charles Borromée Etoundi, at the age of 78. Etoundi was a former minister of state in charge of education and health, and his legacy in these areas will continue to inspire future generations. He had a long and distinguished career in public service, and his contributions to the development of Cameroon will always be remembered.

Born in Mfoundi, Cameroon, Etoundi began his career as a teacher. He taught at various high schools, including Lycée Joss in Douala and Lycée Leclerc in Yaoundé. He later became a provost and then a minister of state, serving in the ministries of health and education. Etoundi was appointed minister of education in 1997, following the resignation of Titus Edzoa. He held this position until 2000, when he retired from public service.

During his tenure as minister of education, Etoundi was a champion of education reform in Cameroon. He believed that education was the key to unlocking the potential of young Cameroonians and preparing them for the challenges of the 21st century. One of his most memorable quotes was, “My dear children, go to school and go to the right school. Because school will give you three great things: knowledge, wealth, and power.”

Etoundi was also a strong advocate for health care reform in Cameroon. As president of the board of directors of the Yaoundé General Hospital, he worked tirelessly to improve the quality of health care in Cameroon. He believed that access to quality health care was a fundamental right of every Cameroonian, regardless of their social or economic status.

In addition to his work in education and health care, Etoundi was also active in politics. He was a member of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) and served as a member of the party’s central committee. He was also a member of the party’s coordination committee in Mfoundi, his home region.

Etoundi’s dedication to public service did not go unnoticed. He received numerous awards and honors throughout his career, including three from the Cameroonian government and one from the International Organization of the Francophonie. These awards were a testament to his hard work and dedication to the people of Cameroon.

Despite his many accomplishments, Etoundi remained humble and committed to his principles. He believed that his work was not done until every Cameroonian had access to quality education and health care. He inspired many young Cameroonians to follow in his footsteps and dedicate their lives to public service.

In conclusion, Charles Borromée Etoundi was a great statesman and a true patriot. His contributions to education, health care, and public service in Cameroon will never be forgotten. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Cameroonians to pursue excellence in all their endeavors. Rest in peace, Charles Borromée Etoundi, and thank you for your service to Cameroon.