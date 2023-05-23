Mort Cause de Décès : Death of Mario Héron, municipal councilor in Coudekerque-Branche: Mayor compares loss to that of a beloved uncle.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Coudekerque-Branche Loses a Dedicated Advocate: Mario Héron

The morning of May 23, 2023, Coudekerque-Branche lost one of its dedicated advocates, Mario Héron. The 64-year-old councilor passed away after suffering a heart attack while picking up medication for his hospitalized wife. Héron was an active member of the community, serving as a councilor for the city since 2020, where he was responsible for traffic and parking issues. Prior to his tenure in Coudekerque-Branche, Héron was a councilor in Dunkirk. The news of his sudden death has left the community in shock.

Benoît Vandewalle, the deputy mayor of Coudekerque-Branche, expressed his grief on Facebook, calling Héron his friend and colleague. David Bailleul, the mayor of Coudekerque-Branche, also expressed his condolences, stating that the loss of Héron is a great loss to the community and that it feels like losing an uncle.

Héron was known for his activism and dedication to the community. He was a strong advocate for the victims of asbestos exposure. He was also recognized for his positive attitude and jovial personality, even in the face of personal tragedy. In March 2021, Héron lost his only son, Romain, who was just 26 years old. Despite this tragedy, he remained positive and continued to serve his community with dedication.

The passing of Mario Héron is a significant loss to the community of Coudekerque-Branche. His dedication to his community, activism, and positive attitude will be greatly missed. The community mourns the loss of a dedicated advocate, councilor, and friend.