Mort Cause de Décès : Décès à 97 ans d’Alain Touraine, sociologue renommé.

Alain Touraine: Remembering One of France’s Most Esteemed Intellectuals

Alain Touraine, one of France’s most prominent intellectuals, passed away in Paris on Thursday night at the age of 95. His daughter, former minister Marisol Touraine, announced his death. Born on August 3, 1925, in Hermanville-sur-Mer (Calvados), he was recognized as one of the major figures of the French and international intellectual scene.

Touraine initially distinguished himself through his research on the dynamics of social change during the “Trente Glorieuses” (the thirty-year period of booming economic growth in France). He notably focused on the condition of workers, publishing a thesis on the Renault construction plant workshops in 1955 entitled “L’évolution du travail ouvrier aux usines Renault” (The Evolution of Worker Labor in Renault Factories).

Following the events of May 1968, Touraine studied more specifically the “new social movements,” such as feminism and regionalism. From 1968 to 1970, he also chaired the French Society of Sociology.

In 2016, Touraine published “Le Nouveau siècle politique” (The New Political Century), an essay in which he examined the new major political issues. Invited to France Inter to discuss the book, he argued that the “traditional left” was “dead” and that French society had missed its appointment with globalization.

Touraine’s contributions to sociology and political philosophy were numerous and groundbreaking. He was a pioneer in the field of sociology of work, and his research on social movements helped to shape the study of social change. His work was also marked by a critical approach to society and politics, which he saw as being driven by power relations.

Alain Touraine’s passing is a great loss for the intellectual community in France and beyond. He will be remembered for his groundbreaking research and his critical approach to society and politics. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of intellectuals and scholars.