Mort Cause de Décès : Décès à l’âge de 58 ans d’un acteur du MCU de Marvel !

Marvel Loses One of Its Iconic Actors

On Sunday, May 21, an iconic actor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) known for his appearances in Thor passed away at the age of 58. The world of Marvel is mourning the loss of this talented actor, and fans are saddened by this news.

The MCU is currently going through a significant change, and it is struggling to find its footing. Since the release of Avengers Endgame in 2019, fans have not been following the new projects of the franchise as closely as before. Only Spider-Man No-Way Home and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 stand out from the rest. However, for the most part, fans have not been too excited about the new projects. One of the best examples is the recent Ant Man film, which did not attract many viewers to the cinemas.

Marvel’s television series on Disney+ are also important, but currently, there are no major releases. The only glimmer of hope for fans is the upcoming season 2 of Loki, which is set to be released in the fall of 2023. However, one of the actors, Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang, is involved in an issue that could potentially harm his acting career. Therefore, his future with Marvel is uncertain at this point.

In the midst of all this, Marvel Studios announced the death of Ray Stevenson on May 23. He was known for his role in the Thor movies, playing Volstagg, an Asgardian adventurer. Stevenson was from Northern Ireland and had also acted in other iconic films such as Divergent, Very Bad Cops, and G.I Joe. He was also a voice-over specialist, lending his voice to series like Star Wars Rebel and Clones Wars.

Stevenson’s death has left both Marvel and Star Wars fans in shock. He was a beloved actor of both franchises, and his talent will be missed. Fans of the Star Wars universe can look forward to seeing him in the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka, set to be released in August.

At this time, the cause of Stevenson’s death is unknown, and fans all around the world are mourning the loss of this talented actor. Marvel Studios paid tribute to him on Twitter, stating that he brought humor and wit to the character of Volstagg and that he would be deeply missed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the death of Ray Stevenson is a significant loss for both the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. His talent will be missed, and his fans will always remember him for his contributions to these iconic series.