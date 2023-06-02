Mort Cause de Décès : Décès à l’âge de 72 ans de Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, source d’inspiration pour le film «Intouchables»

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo, the aristocrat and businessman who became quadriplegic and whose story inspired the French film “Intouchables,” has passed away at the age of 72. Eric Toledano, one of the directors of the film, announced his death on Friday. “He passed away last night in Marrakech,” Toledano said.

Philippe Pozzo di Borgo came from an ancient noble Corsican family and was the former head of the Pommery champagne house. In 1993, he was injured in a paragliding accident and became quadriplegic. In his book “Le Second souffle” published in 2001, he tells how he emerged from depression thanks to his life assistant, Abdel Yasmin Sellou.

This story was adapted for the screen in “Intouchables,” a huge success in 2011 that attracted nearly 20 million viewers. The two men are played by François Cluzet and Omar Sy, the latter of whom won the César for Best Actor in 2012. “Forever in our hearts,” Sy wrote on his Instagram account.

Sold in nearly 50 countries, “Intouchables” recorded 19.49 million admissions in France and achieved exceptional success in Europe – particularly in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and Italy. It was also adapted in the United States (“The Upside”) with Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart.

Pozzo di Borgo’s story and the film adaptation of it have been praised for their portrayal of the relationship between a disabled person and his caregiver. The film has been credited with increasing awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by people with disabilities.

Pozzo di Borgo was an advocate for disability rights and worked to promote accessibility and inclusion. He was also involved in philanthropic efforts, supporting causes such as education and healthcare.

His death is a loss not just for his loved ones, but also for the disability community and all those who were inspired by his story. However, his legacy will live on through the film and his advocacy work, which continue to inspire and educate others.