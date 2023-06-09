Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Alain Touraine, a major figure in French intellectual scene, died at the age of 97. The sociologist spent over 60 years observing the profound changes in the social world, and believed that social movements were the driving force behind any change.

Meanwhile, Annecy woke up to the shock of the brutal knife attack on six people, including four young children, two of whom are still in critical condition. The attacker, a Syrian refugee of Christian faith and homeless, is still in custody and undergoing psychiatric evaluation to determine the reason for his crime. President Emmanuel Macron visited the victims and their families, while other members of the government seek to quell the controversy over the origin and status of the attacker, which threatens national unity.

In economic news, the French government has pressured industrial companies to lower prices in stores. The Minister of Economy even threatened to publish the names of companies that did not comply. Today, Bruno Le Maire announced that all 75 major food industry companies have committed to lowering prices for hundreds of products affected by inflation starting in July.

Australia is set to ban Nazi symbols in public spaces due to the rise of far-right groups and the threat of extremist attacks. The law is expected to pass with support from opposition parties. France already passed a similar law, the Gayssot law, more than 30 years ago.

In the US, former President Donald Trump faces legal troubles regarding his handling of White House records. He is scheduled to appear in court next week and is likely to claim political persecution.

In Ukraine, residents of Kherson are forced to flee again due to the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. The rising waters have caused flooding, and rescue efforts were complicated by mortar fire. The Russian military also accused the Ukrainian army of bombing a refugee center, causing two deaths.

Finally, the UK’s National Health Service, despite being a source of national pride, is struggling to cope with the demand for medical care. After years of austerity, 7.5 million Britons are still waiting for treatment.