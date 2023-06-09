Mort Cause de Décès : Décès d’Alain Touraine, sociologue renommé

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Alain Touraine, a renowned French sociologist, passed away on Friday at the age of 97 in Paris. His daughter confirmed the news of his demise. Throughout his career, Touraine focused on social issues and authored numerous works on the subject.

Touraine’s research and writing centered on the dynamics of societal change during the post-World War II period and beyond. He began his academic journey by studying workers, with his thesis focusing on those working at the Renault automobile company. However, after the May 1968 protests, Touraine shifted his attention towards different social movements that addressed issues beyond traditional socialist concerns.

Touraine’s most notable work, La Voix et le Regard, published in 1978, explores the sociology of various social movements, including students, regionalists, feminists, and others. He questioned whether the era of social struggles, class relations, and social movements had come to an end.

In December 1995, during a period of labor unrest in France against the proposed reform of the social security system, Touraine criticized the strikes, arguing that they focused too heavily on defending the interests of employees without addressing core issues.

Touraine’s oeuvre was appreciated by both the left and the right, despite his political leanings towards the left. His work was translated into more than twenty languages and had a significant influence on sociological theory.

Touraine’s passing has left an intellectual void in the field of sociology. His contributions to the understanding of social movements and societal change will continue to inspire future generations of sociologists. Though he may be gone, his legacy will continue to influence and shape the field of sociology.