Mort Cause de Décès : Décès d’Andy Rourke, le bassiste des Smiths, à l’âge de 59 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Andy Rourke, the bassist of the iconic English indie rock band The Smiths, has passed away after battling pancreatic cancer. The news was announced by the band’s former guitarist, Johnny Marr, on Friday.

Marr took to his Twitter account to share the sad news, stating, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a long illness. Andy was a true talent, and his gentle and beautiful soul will be missed by all who knew him.”

Rourke was born in Manchester, England and met Marr at school in 1975. The two became best friends and went on to form The Smiths in 1982. The band achieved great success with their 1986 album, “The Queen is Dead.”

Throughout his time with The Smiths, Rourke was known for his unique and innovative bass playing. Marr paid tribute to his friend’s musical talent, saying that Rourke “reinvented what it means to play bass guitar.”

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce pursued legal action against Marr and lead vocalist Morrissey over the distribution of the band’s royalties. The matter was eventually settled out of court, and Rourke and Marr remained close friends.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Rourke struggled with addiction and financial troubles throughout his life. However, he was remembered by those who knew him as a kind and gentle soul who had a passion for music.

Marr’s announcement of Rourke’s passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow musicians alike. Mat Osman, the bassist for the band Suede, praised Rourke as a “rare bassist” whose sound was immediately recognizable.

Stephen Street, the producer of The Smiths’ albums, also paid tribute to Rourke, calling him “an incredible bassist and a lovely guy.”

Morrissey, the band’s former lead vocalist and lyricist, has had a contentious relationship with his former bandmates in recent years. He has been criticized for his right-wing views and has made negative comments about Marr and Rourke in the past. However, he has also expressed his love and respect for the band’s music and legacy.

Andy Rourke will be remembered as a talented musician and a beloved friend and colleague. His contributions to the music world and his impact on the indie rock genre will not be forgotten.