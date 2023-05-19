Mort Cause de Décès : Décès d’Arturo Gravalos à l’âge de 25 ans : le jeune cycliste est mort d’une tumeur cérébrale.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Tragic Death of Cyclist Arturo Gravalos at the Age of 25 from Brain Tumor

The world of sports is mourning the death of Arturo Gravalos, a young Spanish cyclist from the Eolo-Kometa team. The 25-year-old athlete passed away on May 19th, after battling a brain tumor. The news came as a shock to his team and the entire cycling community, who had hoped for his speedy recovery following his recent surgery.

Arturo Gravalos was a promising athlete, having won the vice-champion title in the 2019 Spanish road race competition in the Espoirs category. However, his career was cut short when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2021. He underwent his first surgery in November of the same year and had his second operation last week at the Lozano Blesa Hospital in Saragossa.

Despite his illness, Arturo remained positive and hopeful. He gave his fans and supporters reassuring news after his latest surgery, stating that his recovery was going well and that he hoped to resume his training soon. He also thanked everyone for their expressions of support and affection, which had helped him through his battle.

Sadly, Arturo’s condition deteriorated, and he passed away on May 19th, leaving his team and fans devastated. In a statement, his team expressed their deep sorrow and paid tribute to Arturo’s joyful nature and permanent smile, which they would never forget.

The news of Arturo’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media, with fans and fellow cyclists expressing their condolences and sharing memories of the young athlete. The Eolo-Kometa team also posted a tweet honoring Arturo and saying that he would always be with them.

The sudden death of Arturo Gravalos is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. It is also a testament to the courage and resilience of athletes who face adversity and continue to pursue their dreams. Arturo’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and admired him for his talent and spirit. May he rest in peace.