Mort Cause de Décès : Décès de Claude Sarraute : La journaliste s’éteint à l’âge de 95 ans.

Claude Sarraute: A Free Woman of Letters and Journalist

Claude Sarraute, the iconic journalist and writer, passed away on June 20, 2023, at the age of 95. Sarraute was known for her wit, humor, and sharp repartee, which made her a beloved figure in French media. Her life was filled with audacity, laughter, and memorable encounters, and she remained a fiercely independent woman until the end.

Sarraute was often asked about her relationship with aging and the passing of time. In a 2019 interview with RTL, she lamented her declining health: “I can’t hear anything anymore, I’m ugly (…) I can’t see anymore, I can’t walk anymore.” A few years earlier, she confessed to VSD magazine, “It’s not death that scares me, it’s old age. Everything is falling apart! I’m threatened by the walker, and I see the wheelchair coming!” She even admitted to having suicidal thoughts, but always spoke her mind with her trademark frankness.

Sarraute was a free woman who knew from a young age what she wanted out of life. “Like all little girls, I wanted to become a star,” she told Le Monde in 2017. After completing her baccalaureate, she pursued a career in theater and performed on Parisian stages until 1952. However, a pair of shoes she couldn’t afford put an end to her acting career. To gain financial independence, she turned to journalism, where she quickly rose to become an editorialist and columnist for Le Monde. Starting in 1955, she wrote for the “Spectacle” section, then the television section, before penning daily opinion pieces until 1986. It was her collaboration with Philippe Bouvard that transformed her career. Bouvard invited her to join the team of his show Les Grosses Têtes on RTL, where she stayed for ten years. “It was fantastic!” she told Le Monde.

Sarraute was also independent in her romantic life. “I always chose rich men who gave me gifts. (…) I had a libido that was in full swing, and I went for the one who tempted me the most, who was the richest but also the most patient,” she revealed in 2017. She was married three times, first to the renowned American historian Stanley Karrow from 1948 to 1955, then to Christophe Tzara in 1957, with whom she had two sons, Laurent and Martin, before divorcing. She then fell in love with Jean-François Revel, father of her children Nicolas and Véronique, until his death in 2006.

It is impossible to talk about Sarraute’s career without mentioning her close friendship with Laurent Ruquier. In 1995, Ruquier invited her to join “La Bande à Ruquier,” and she became a regular on his shows, including On a tout essayé on France 2. Sarraute cherished her time working with Ruquier, whom she considered more than just a collaborator. “I am as close to Laurent as I am to my children. He is like a fourth son to me!” she once said.

Claude Sarraute left an indelible mark on French media and literature, and her sharp wit and independent spirit will be remembered for years to come.