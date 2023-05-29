Mort Cause de Décès : Décès de Jean-Claude Le Naour, ancien élu communiste à Brest.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Cannes: “Rebel of the Salon” or “Resistant Left”, Political Class Divided on Justine Triet’s Speech

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the biggest film festivals in the world, attracting the most influential people in the film industry from around the globe. Every year, the festival awards the coveted Palme d’Or to the best film in competition. This year, the prestigious award was given to “Titane,” directed by Julia Ducournau, making her the second woman to ever receive the award. However, it was not just her win that made headlines; it was also the acceptance speech of Justine Triet, the director of “Tout s’est bien passé.”

In her speech, Triet criticized the French government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of support for the healthcare system. She also called out the government’s lack of action on climate change, and the need for a more equitable society. She was met with a standing ovation from the audience at the festival, but her speech was met with mixed reactions from France’s political class.

The secretary general of the Communist Party, Fabien Roussel, praised Triet’s speech, saying that it was “a moment of truth in a world of fiction.” He added that it was “a call to fight against the injustices and inequalities that are destroying our society.”

On the other hand, the deputy president of the National Rally party, Jordan Bardella, criticized Triet’s speech, saying that it was “just another example of the French left’s constant self-flagellation.” He added that “these people are not rebels; they are just comfortably ensconced in the salon.”

The reactions to Triet’s speech highlight the deep divide in French politics between the left and the right. The left sees Triet’s speech as a call to action against the injustices in society, while the right sees it as another example of the left’s constant criticism of the government.

However, Triet’s speech also highlights the growing concern in France over the government’s handling of the pandemic and the need for a more equitable society. The pandemic has exposed the weaknesses in the French healthcare system, and the lack of action on climate change has become a major concern for many French citizens.

Triet’s speech is a reminder that art and politics are intertwined, and that filmmakers have a responsibility to use their platform to speak out against injustices in society. It is also a reminder that the film industry has a role to play in shaping public opinion and influencing political discourse.

In conclusion, Justine Triet’s speech at the Cannes Film Festival has sparked a debate in France over the role of art and politics in society. While her speech was met with mixed reactions from France’s political class, it highlights the growing concerns over the government’s handling of the pandemic and the need for a more equitable society. It is a reminder that filmmakers have a responsibility to use their platform to speak out against injustices in society and shape public opinion.