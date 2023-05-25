Mort Cause de Décès : Décès de Jean-Louis Murat, le chanteur s’éteint à 71 ans.

Nécrologie – Mort cause de décès.

Jean-Louis Murat, a famous French singer, songwriter and composer, passed away on May 25th, 2023, at the age of 71. The news of his death was confirmed by his manager and reported by France Inter and La Montagne.

Born Jean-Louis Bergheaud on January 28th, 1954, in Chamalières, in the Puy-de-Dôme region of Auvergne, Murat had a career that spanned several decades, during which he released around thirty albums. His unique style, characterized by his haunting voice and groovy tunes, as well as his independence and occasional provocations, made him a singular figure in French music.

Among his most famous songs were “Si je devais manquer de toi”, “Au mont Sans-Souci”, “Foule romaine” and “l’Ange déchu”. He also collaborated with Mylène Farmer on the song “Regrets”.

Murat was discovered in the 1970s by the famous French singer and composer William Sheller. Throughout his career, he remained true to his artistic vision, avoiding mainstream success and focusing on his own creative process.

The news of his death was met with sadness and tributes from fans and fellow artists. The mayor of Clermont-Ferrand, Olivier Bianchi, tweeted: “Jean-Louis Murat has left us. Sad news. The beauty of his lyrics, the honesty of his words, the sincerity of his singing. A part of Auvergne goes with him. Affectionate thoughts to his loved ones.”

Coincidentally, the record label Pias was set to release a best-of album of Murat’s work on the day of his death, featuring twenty of his most iconic songs.

The circumstances of his death remain unknown, as he passed away at his home. However, his legacy as a unique and uncompromising artist will undoubtedly endure.